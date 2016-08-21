Aug 21 Karolina Pliskova won her biggest title and denied Angelique Kerber from claiming the world number one ranking with a dominant 6-3 6-1 victory in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Sunday.

The 15th seeded Czech registered her sixth career title and second this year following a win at Nottingham.

Had Germany's second-seeded Kerber, who was plagued by unforced errors, won the final, she would have ended the 183-week reign of American Serena Williams at the top of the world rankings.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Rex Gowar)