Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Aug 21 Karolina Pliskova won her biggest title and denied Angelique Kerber from claiming the world number one ranking with a dominant 6-3 6-1 victory in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Sunday.
The 15th seeded Czech registered her sixth career title and second this year following a win at Nottingham.
Had Germany's second-seeded Kerber, who was plagued by unforced errors, won the final, she would have ended the 183-week reign of American Serena Williams at the top of the world rankings.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Rex Gowar)
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
