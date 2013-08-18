CINCINNATI Aug 18 Victoria Azarenka won a showdown between the world's two top ranked players beating number one Serena Williams in a three set thriller 2-6 6-2 7-6 in the final of the Western and Southern Open on Sunday.

For two hours and 30 minutes, Azarenka and Williams engaged in a seesaw centre court battle before the second ranked Belarusian finally clinched the victory, winning a nervy tiebreak 8-6 to stop the American from ticking one 'to do' item off her 'bucket list'.

In a career that has generated 54 singles titles, including 16 grand slams, Williams had won just about everything there is to win in her sport - but not Cincinnati, one of the WTA Tour's most prestigious tournaments.

Cincinnati will remain a hole on her resume for at least another year after Azarenka answered the challenge claiming just her third win in 15 tries against the 31-year-old American.