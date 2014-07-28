UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer, Nadal stay on course for desert showdown
* Top seed Murray praises conqueror (Updates to end of day)
July 27 Grigor Dimitrov and Gael Monfils have withdrawn from this week's Citi Open Tournament, it was announced on Sunday.
Dimitrov, who was the No. 3 seed, was diagnosed with flu and sinus infection.
"We will miss having Grigor as a part of this year's tournament, but his health is priority number one," said Jeff Newman, tournament director. "We hope he gets better quickly and wish him great success for the rest of the year."
Monfils withdraws for the second straight week because of a knee injury.
The Citi Open is the second tournament in the U.S. Open series which offers a $1 million bonus at the U.S. Open for the player at the top of the standings. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Top seed Murray praises conqueror (Updates to end of day)
March 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Sunday 17-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 6-3 0-6 6-4 9-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-2 6-1 12-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-0 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 18-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 7-6(
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Sunday 12-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-0 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 18-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 7-6(10) 6-3 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 32-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 7-5 6-3 25-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 7-6(1) 6-1 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan