May 23 Factbox on former world number one Kim
Clijsters, who has announced that she will be retiring from
tennis after this year's U.S. Open:
MAKING HER NAME
* Born on June 8, 1983 in Bilzen, Belgium, Clijsters is the
daughter of Belgian international footballer Leo Clijsters and
national gymnastics champion Els Vandecaetsbeek.
* Made her senior tournament debut on ITF circuit in Belgium
in 1997, losing in the quarter-finals.
* Quickly established her rivalry with compatriot Justine
Henin in ITF circuit events in Belgium during 1998.
GRAND SLAM TITLES
* Claimed the women's doubles title at Roland Garros with
Japanese partner Ai Sugiyama in 2003, and teams up with Sugiyama
again to capture the women's doubles title at Wimbledon.
* Became the first Belgian to be ranked world number one in
2003 after triumphing in Los Angeles.
* Suffered for two years with injuries, but won the U.S. Open
in 2005, seeing off France's Mary Pierce 6-3 6-1.
* Following a two-year break to start a family, she won the
2009 U.S. Open title to become the first mother to win a grand
slam title since Evonne Goolagong triumphed at Wimbledon in
1980.
In only her third tournament back, the Belgian wildcard beat
Danish ninth seed Caroline Wozniacki in the Flushing Meadows
final.
* Seeded number two, she returned to New York 12 months
later to be crowned 2010 U.S. Open champion, clinching the title
for a third time by beating Russia's Vera Zvonareva 6-2 6-1.
* Won her fourth grand slam title with a 3-6 6-3 6-3 victory
over China's Li Na in the final of the 2011 Australian Open.
PUTTING BELGIUM ON THE MAP
* Became the first Belgian to reach a grand slam final at
the 2001 French Open, where she was beaten 12-10 in the deciding
set by Jennifer Capriati. It remains the longest third set in a
Roland Garros women's final.
* Helped Belgium to win the country's first Fed Cup title,
winning all four of her singles matches throughout 2001.
* Along with Henin, she received Belgium's Trophy for
National Sporting Excellence in 2002.
* In 2003 she reached her second Roland Garros final but
once again left empty-handed after losing in straight sets to
the newly married Henin-Hardenne.
MARRIAGE, RETIREMENT, MOTHERHOOD AND A COMEBACK
* Ended relationship with former Australian world number one
Lleyton Hewitt in 2004 just weeks before their scheduled wedding
date.
* Retired from professional tennis due to injuries on May 6
2007, then married American basketball player Brian Lynch in
July 2007 and gave birth to a daughter, Jada Ellie, in February
2008.
* Clijsters announced in March 2009 she would also return to
the WTA Tour.
* She returned to the world number one ranking in the next
tournament after her Australian Open triumph by reaching the
semi-finals of the Paris Indoor event in February 2011.
