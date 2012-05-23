May 23 Former world number one Kim Clijsters
has confirmed that she will bring down the curtain on her second
career at the end of this year's U.S. Open, Belgian news agency
Belga has reported.
The 28-year-old came out of retirement in 2009 after more
than two years out of the sport, winning three more grand slam
titles to take her career tally to four.
Injury, which has hampered the Belgian throughout her
career, has already forced her to pull out of the upcoming
French Open and on Tuesday she said the Aug. 27-Sept. 9 U.S.
Open would be her last tournament.
"In principle, I will stop after the U.S. Open. That's the
tournament where I have had my greatest triumphs and it is
therefore very special to me," she told a news conference at the
headquarters of her sponsors Galaxo in Paal, Belgium.
"The (Flushing Meadows) stadium is about 45 minutes from our
house in the United States and so my in-laws can be there."
Clijsters won her first U.S. Open title in 2005 and marked a
sensational return to tennis with a second in 2009 before
successfully defending the title the following year. She also
won the Australian Open in 2011.
