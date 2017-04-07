Tennis-Australia's Stosur in doubt for Wimbledon - report
SYDNEY, June 16 Former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur is in doubt for Wimbledon next month after suffering stress fractures in her right hand, Australian media reported on Friday.
LONDON, April 7 Mexican player Daniel Garza has successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a six-month ban and $5,000 fine for match-fixing, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Friday.
The 31-year-old, ranked 2,054 in singles, was suspended on Oct. 18 last year after a TIU investigation ruled that he had attempted to influence the outcome of a match at an ITF Futures tournament in Calabasas, California, in March 2015.
However, following the CAS ruling, Garza, who achieved a career-high ranking of 294th in 2012, is eligible to resume playing with immediate effect. The CAS panel also awarded him 3,000 Swiss francs ($2,970) towards his legal costs.
($1 = 1.0088 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond)
SYDNEY, June 16 Former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur is in doubt for Wimbledon next month after suffering stress fractures in her right hand, Australian media reported on Friday.
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Nottingham Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 5-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 1-6 6-3 7-6(7) Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) beat 4-Alison Riske (U.S.) 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5 1-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 6-4 6-1 Maria Sakkari (Greece) beat Christina McHale (U.S.) 1-6 7-6(3) 7-5
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 3-6 6-2 6-2 5-Ana Konjuh (Croatia) beat Richel Hogenkamp (Netherlands) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Evgeniya Rodina (Russia) beat Antonia Lottner (Germany) 7-5 6-3 Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) beat Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) 6-2 7-5