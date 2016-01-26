UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MELBOURNE Jan 27 Tennis officials have launched an independent review into their anti-corruption practices after allegations the Tennis Integrity unit (TIU), the sport's watchdog, had been ineffective in stamping out corruption in the game.
The announcement at the Australian Open on Wednesday came in the wake of media reports on the first day of the tournament that 16 players, who have been ranked in the top 50 had been repeatedly flagged to the TIU over suspicions they had thrown matches in the past decade. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.