LONDON Dec 23 Swedish tennis player Lucas Renard has been suspended for six months and fined $5,000 for a corruption offense, the Tennis Integrity Unit said on Friday.

Renard had breached an article of the anti-corruption program that states: "No Covered Person shall, directly or indirectly, contrive or attempt to contrive the outcome or any other aspect of any Event," the unit said in a statement.

The 19-year-old, ranked 882nd in the world, admitted the offense. Four of the six months of his ban will be suspended, providing he commits no future violation of the code.

The Tennis Integrity Unit is an initiative of the Grand Slam Committee, the International Tennis Federation, the ATP World Tour and the WTA as part of the Uniform Tennis Anti-Corruption Program. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)