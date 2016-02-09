LONDON Feb 9 Two tennis umpires were banned, one for life, last year for breaches of the sport's code of conduct for officials, world governing body the International Tennis Federation said on Tuesday.

Four other umpires are under investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), the London-based ITF said.

In January tennis was rocked by revelations in a report by the BBC and online BuzzFeed News that 16 players who have been ranked in the top 50 had been repeatedly flagged to the TIU over suspeicions that had thrown matches in the past decade.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)