BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro has pulled out of Sunday's first singles in the Davis Cup semi-final against Czech Republic because of an injury to his right wrist.

Captain Martin Jaite said Del Potro, who almost withdrew earlier in the week, was feeling more pain in his wrist after his three-set win over Radek Stepanek in Friday's opening singles.

"Juan Martin will not be in tomorrow's first singles and he will be replaced by Carlos Berlocq," Jaite told a news conference.

The loss of world number eight Del Potro gives Czech Republic, who are 2-1 up after winning Saturday's doubles, an excellent chance of reaching the final.

World number six Berdych and Stepanek beat Eduardo Schwank and debutant Berlocq 6-3 6-4 6-3 in two hours 37 minutes. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez)