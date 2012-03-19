BUENOS AIRES, March 19 Juan Martin del Potro will play for Argentina in their Davis Cup quarter-final at home to Croatia next month, captain Martin Jaite said on Monday.

The world number 11, set to play singles along with David Nalbandian, missed the first-round victory in Germany last month due to ATP tour commitments.

Jaite also named Juan Monaco, Juan Ignacio Chela and doubles specialist Eduardo Schwank in his team for the tie on clay at Parque Roca.

Del Potro last played for Argentina in the 2011 final defeat by Spain in Seville in December. Argentina have lost all four finals they have reached, in 1981, 2006, 2008 and last year.

Jaite defended Del Potro who was criticised for missing the first-round tie.

"I was informed with plenty of notice that he wouldn't be there against Germany, as I had asked him, and as soon as Indian Wells finished he told me he was available for Croatia," Jaite said.

Del Potro, U.S. Open champion in 2009, reached the quarter-finals at Indian Wells last week before losing to Roger Federer.

Argentina have met Croatia twice before in the Davis Cup, winning both ties at the quarter-final stage in 2002 and 2006.

(Reporting By Luis Ampuero; writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)