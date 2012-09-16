BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 Czech Republic took an unassailable 3-1 lead over Argentina with Tomas Berdych's comfortable 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over Carlos Berlocq on Sunday and will meet holders Spain in the Davis Cup final.

Argentina's chances of reaching a second consecutive final had diminished on Saturday when world number eight Juan Martin del Potro pulled out of Sundays first reverse singles against Berdych with a left wrist injury.

Del Potro had won the first point of the semi-final tie at Parque Roca when he beat Radek Stepanek in Friday's opening singles before world number six Berdych beat Juan Monaco in five sets.

Del Potro, however, was forced to pull out after aggravating a problem for which his doctor had recommended a fortnight's rest after last week's U.S. Open. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)