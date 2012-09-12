BUENOS AIRES, Sept 12 World number eight Juan
Martin del Potro will play for Argentina in their Davis Cup
semi-final at home to Czech Republic this weekend despite a left
wrist problem.
"What I need (to do) to recover is rest as my doctor has
already told me but I'll try to leave that for later on," Del
Potro said after practising with the team at Parque Roca, the
venue for the tie.
"It's something beautiful to be able to play here in
Argentina and I'm going to make the effort for the crowd and try
to give my best," added the 2009 U.S. Open champion, who had
surgery on his right wrist in 2010.
Del Potro raised the alarm on Monday when he said his doctor
had recommended a fortnight's rest after being troubled by his
left wrist during the U.S. Open last week.
The lanky 23-year-old is Argentina's number one singles
player with Juan Monaco as number two. Carlos Berlocq and
Eduardo Schwank make up their doubles pairing in the absence of
the injured David Nalbandian.
Jaroslav Navratil's Czech team of U.S. Open semi-finalist
and world number six Tomas Berdych, Radek Stepanek, Lukas Rosol
and Ivo Minar also trained at Parque Roca ahead of Thursday's
draw.
The winning team will meet holders Spain or the United
States in the final which Argentina will host if they go
through.
Argentina, who have reached the final three times in the
last six years but never won the trophy, and 2009 finalists
Czech Republic have met twice before with one win each.
