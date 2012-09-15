Tennis-Carreno Busta downs Norwegian teen to reach Rio final
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek put Czech Republic 2-1 up against Argentina with victory in the Davis Cup doubles in their semi-final on clay at Parque Roca on Saturday.
The Czech pair beat Eduardo Schwank and Carlos Berlocq 6-3 6-4 6-3 in two hours 37 minutes.
Berdych can now secure victory for the visitors in Sunday's opening singles by beating Juan Martin del Potro in a clash between two world top-10 players.
Stepanek is scheduled to meet Juan Monaco in the final rubber.
The winning team will face holders Spain or United States in the final.
Spain lead the Americans 2-1 in Gijon. (Reporting by Rex Gowar)
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-1 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 2-6 7-5 6-0
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)