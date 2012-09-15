BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek put Czech Republic 2-1 up against Argentina with victory in the Davis Cup doubles in their semi-final on clay at Parque Roca on Saturday.

The Czech pair beat Eduardo Schwank and Carlos Berlocq 6-3 6-4 6-3 in two hours 37 minutes.

Berdych can now secure victory for the visitors in Sunday's opening singles by beating Juan Martin del Potro in a clash between two world top-10 players.

Stepanek is scheduled to meet Juan Monaco in the final rubber.

The winning team will face holders Spain or United States in the final.

Spain lead the Americans 2-1 in Gijon. (Reporting by Rex Gowar)