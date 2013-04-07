BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bamboozled Juan Monaco 6-3 6-3 6-0 to bring France level at 2-2 in their Davis Cup quarter-final in Argentina on Sunday.

World number eight Tsonga was too good for Monaco, who had surprised with his win over Gilles Simon in Friday's second singles after a dismal start to the season.

Breaking Monaco in the Argentine's first service game was enough for Tsonga to cruise to the first set and two more breaks gave him the second after fine shot placing and positioning at the baseline before a superb lob to seal it.

The deciding set turned into a nightmare for Monaco, who failed to take a point in the opening three games and only one in the next as Tsonga broke him almost at will.

"Every time I've played against Juan, it's me who's on the court and he is chasing the balls," Tsonga told a news conference.

"He lacks a bit of power to overwhelm me, today I played better than him," added the big 27-year-old.

"He doesn't have the weapons to destabilise me, make me run. He regularly plays the diagonal (shots), I don't need to be explosive, just position myself well."

Simon was facing Carlos Berlocq in the deciding rubber at Parque Roca looking for a place in a semi-final against holders Czech Republic. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)