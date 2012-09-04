Tennis-Marseille Open men's singles round 2 results
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-3 3-6 7-6(3)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 David Nalbandian, Argentina's perennial Davis Cup gladiator, is out of their semi-final at home to Czech Republic.
Argentina's captain Martin Jaite has named world number eight Juan Martin del Potro, Juan Monaco, Carlos Berlocq and Eduardo Schwank as his team for the Sept. 14-16 tie at Parque Roca on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.
Nalbandian, who has played for Argentina in three finals since 2006, is suffering from a rib injury that put him out of the U.S. Open.
The former world number three, now ranked 45, would probably not have played singles in the tie but would have teamed up with Schwank in the doubles. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-3 7-6(2) 8-Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-3 3-6 6-2 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-1 5-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) 6-4 6-1
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-4 7-6(1) Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Arthur De Greef (Belgium) 6-3 6-3 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-2 7-5 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-2 6-3