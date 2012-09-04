BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 David Nalbandian, Argentina's perennial Davis Cup gladiator, is out of their semi-final at home to Czech Republic.

Argentina's captain Martin Jaite has named world number eight Juan Martin del Potro, Juan Monaco, Carlos Berlocq and Eduardo Schwank as his team for the Sept. 14-16 tie at Parque Roca on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Nalbandian, who has played for Argentina in three finals since 2006, is suffering from a rib injury that put him out of the U.S. Open.

The former world number three, now ranked 45, would probably not have played singles in the tie but would have teamed up with Schwank in the doubles. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)