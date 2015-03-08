BUENOS AIRES, March 8 Leonardo Mayer beat Joao Souza 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) 5-7 5-7 15-13 in a Davis Cup singles record six hours 42 minutes to haul Argentina level with Brazil at 2-2 in their first-round tie on Sunday.

Mayer won on his 11th match point in a battle of the two number ones in searing heat on a purpose-built clay court at Tecnopolis on the outskirts of the capital.

The match lasted 20 minutes longer than a clash of giants in 1982 when John McEnroe beat Mats Wilander in a U.S. v Sweden quarter-final in St Louis.

Federico Delbonis now faces Thomaz Bellucci in a fifth and last match that will determine who meets Serbia in the quarter-finals. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)