BUENOS AIRES, March 9 Argentina reached the Davis Cup quarter-finals when Federico Delbonis beat Thomaz Bellucci 6-3 3-6 6-2 7-5 on the fourth day of an epic tie against Brazil to seal a 3-2 win on Monday.

Delbonis secured victory on his first match point when a Bellucci drive landed over the baseline after one of the many long rallies in a tense final rubber which began on Sunday.

Argentina will meet world number one Novak Djokovic's Serbia in another home tie in the last eight in July, hoping to have former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro back in the team if he has recovered from a wrist injury.

They flirted with defeat by their bitter South American rivals when they were 2-1 down after the doubles and Argentine number one Leonardo Mayer needed 11 match points to overcome Joao Souza in the fourth rubber which lasted a competition singles record six hours and 42 minutes on Sunday. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)