SEVILLE, Spain Dec 4 Argentina's captain
and players were resigned but proud despite coming up short in a
Davis Cup final against Spain for the second time in four years
on Sunday.
World number two Rafa Nadal was given a scare on his beloved
clay by Juan Martin Del Potro when the Argentine took the first
set in Sunday's singles but rallied to secure an unassailable
3-1 lead in the best-of-five tie and seal Spain's fifth triumph
in the competition.
Appearing in their fourth final after losing the title match
to the Spanish in Mar del Plata in 2008, Argentina were left
cursing missed opportunities but acknowledged they had been
defeated by one of the greatest ever teams.
"Spain, playing on clay, as the home team, this is one of
the best in history," captain Tito Vazquez said at a news
conference.
"But we prepared thoroughly and I'm very proud of the team
for the effort that they have made," he added.
"This is what happens in sports. Sometimes you lose,
sometimes you win. It was our turn to lose this time but we were
very close."
Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, was facing a man who
has lost only one best-of-five match on clay in his career on
Sunday but appeared on course for a huge upset when he
bludgeoned Nadal into submission in the opening set.
The lanky 23-year-old could not maintain the intensity,
however, and faded badly in the fourth-set tiebreak to lose 1-6
6-4 6-1 7-6.
Argentina were 2-0 down after Friday's singles, when Nadal
demolished Juan Monaco and David Ferrer edged Del Potro, before
David Nalbandian and Eduardo Schwank thrashed Feliciano Lopez
and Fernando Verdasco in Saturday's doubles to keep the tie
alive.
"I think both my colleagues and I must be happy that we have
done a good job, not only in this tie but the whole Davis Cup,"
Del Potro said.
"We could fight Spain on home turf and we could feel that we
could beat them.
"But beyond the defeat, I am particularly happy because of
what the team gave me and what my colleagues gave me and their
support so that I could play better."
Nalbandian added: "We must be happy and proud with what we
did, each of us -- the players, the technical team, everybody.
"We knew what Spain was, and it has been proven that Spain
as a local team is really difficult to beat," he added.
"Sometimes things don't come out okay, but we are proud and
happy with our work here to try and win.
"Sometimes, unfortunately, the opponent is better and that's
the way it is."
