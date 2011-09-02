BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2 Juan Martin del Potro and
David Nalbandian will line up for Argentina in the Davis Cup for
the first time since they lost the 2008 final to Spain in the
team named to face holders Serbia in this month's semi-finals.
Argentina's top two players are joined by Juan Monaco and
Juan Ignacio Chela in captain Modesto Vazquez's team posted on
the Argentine Tennis Association website (www.aat.com.ar) for
the Sept. 16-18 tie in Belgrade.
There is one change from the team that beat Kazakhstan 5-0
in the quarter-final in Buenos Aires in July, with Nalbandian
returning from injury and doubles specialist Eduardo Schwank
dropped.
That tie was 2009 U.S. Open champion Del Potro's first
appearance for Argentina in two years following wrist surgery
that put him out of action for most of last year.
The players will fly direct to Belgrade from New York, where
they are playing in the U.S. Open, with Vazquez quoted in La
Nacion as saying their progress at Flushing Meadows was
"positive for their confidence" going into the meeting with
Serbia.
The winners of the tie will go through to the final against
Spain or France.
