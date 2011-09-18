BELGRADE, Sept 18 Argentina took an unassailable 3-1 lead over Davis Cup holders Serbia in their semi-final after world number one Novak Djokovic retired hurt against Juan Martin Del Potro on Sunday.

Del Potro was leading 7-6 3-0 when Djokovic fell to the ground with a scream of pain, appearing to have twisted his ankle as he blazed a forehand wide.

After he was helped to the bench by captain Bogdan Obradovic and his team mates, a tearful Djokovic embraced Del Potro and received a standing ovation from the 18,000 home crowd in the Belgrade Arena.

Three-times runners-up Argentina will play Spain in the final after the 2009 champions also took an insurmountable 3-1 lead against France on Sunday.

