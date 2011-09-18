By Zoran Milosavljevic
| BELGRADE, Sept 18
BELGRADE, Sept 18 Argentina took an unassailable
3-1 lead over Davis Cup holders Serbia in their semi-final after
world number one Novak Djokovic retired hurt against Juan Martin
Del Potro on Sunday.
Del Potro was leading 7-6 3-0 when Djokovic fell to the
ground with a scream of pain, appearing to have twisted his
ankle as he blazed a forehand wide.
After he was helped to the bench by captain Bogdan Obradovic
and his team mates, a tearful Djokovic embraced Del Potro and
received a standing ovation from the 18,000 home crowd in the
Belgrade Arena.
Three-times runners-up Argentina will play Spain in the
final after the 2009 champions also took an insurmountable 3-1
lead against France on Sunday.
