BELGRADE, Sept 18 Argentina beat holders Serbia
3-2 in their Davis Cup semi-final after world number one Novak
Djokovic retired with a rib and lower back injury against Juan
Martin Del Potro on Sunday.
Del Potro was leading 7-6 3-0 when Djokovic fell to the
ground with a scream of pain and then retired, giving Argentina
an unassailable 3-1 lead before Janko Tipsarevic beat David
Nalbandian in the dead rubber.
After he was helped to the bench by captain Bogdan Obradovic
and his team mates, a tearful Djokovic embraced Del Potro and
received a standing ovation from the 18,000 home crowd in the
Belgrade Arena.
"I feel very disappointed to end the tie in this way, I
tried although I was only 60 percent fit and I went into the
match knowing there was a risk of aggravating the injury which I
first felt at the U.S. Open," Djokovic told a news conference.
"We knew my condition was not good but we believed that even
so I would have a better chance against Del Potro than my team
mate Viktor Troicki would, at the end of the day it was my
decision and it backfired.
"I am not saying I would have won if I had been 100 percent
fit because Del Potro played at a very high level today and
never in my professional career did I struggle with my return of
serve as I did today.
"The important thing now is to determine the extent of my
injury and how long it will take me to recover, I was able to
battle through the pain in the U.S. Open final but not today."
Games went with serve in a tense first set with no break
points on either side. Del Potro clinched the set after winning
three of the last four points in the tie break.
Clearly lacking the spark that took him to three grand slams
and seven other tournament wins this season, Djokovic showed
signs of nerves after making a flurry of unforced errors in
front of a supportive home crowd.
Del Potro finally broke the Serb's serve in the second game
of the second set and was in complete control when Djokovic
decided he could not carry on.
"I feel sorry for Djokovic because he has had an incredible
season and I hope he recovers quickly," Del Potro said.
"He must have felt a little tired after returning from New
York, he made a very good challenge today but I was very
confident with my serve and forehand and delighted that we have
gone into the final.
"It was a great match to play in front of his crowd who were
really fantastic, I really enjoyed playing here and we are going
to Spain knowing that they are the favourites but hopeful that
we can win finally the Davis Cup."
Three-times runners-up Argentina will play Spain in the
final after the 2009 champions won both reverse singles on
Sunday to complete their 4-1 win over France.
