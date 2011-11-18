By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES Nov 18 Argentina surprised no-one
by naming Juan Martin del Potro, David Nalbandian, Juan Monaco,
Juan Ignacio Chela and doubles specialist Eduardo Schwank on
Thursday as their provisional team for the Davis Cup final
against Spain.
Captain Modesto "Tito" Vazquez must name his official
quartet next Tuesday for the Dec. 2-4 final on a new clay court
in Seville with Schwank the most likely player to be dropped,
although Vazquez made no commitment at a news conference in
Buenos Aires.
Argentina, in their fourth final and third since 2006, are
the underdogs against the four-times champions but Vazquez said
that with plenty of time to prepare for the tie and iron out
internal differences his team were more in harmony than ever
before.
"I think we are in our best moment as a team, each player is
determined to get (to the final) in his best form... Juan Martin
has been training twice a day...These players were born on
clay," Vazquez said.
Assistant captain Ricardo Rivera said Nalbandian had been
training well for more than a week after an 18-day injury layoff
and Vazquez added: "Pico (Monaco) has beaten three of the
world's top 10 (in recent tournaments)".
Although Argentines learn the game on clay just like the
Spanish, former U.S. Open champions Del Potro and 2005 Masters
Cup champion Nalbandian are more comfortable on faster surfaces.
"It's tough playing five sets on clay. We all know the
hardest tournament is (the French Open at) Roland Garros...
(and) Spain have the best player of all time (on clay), Rafa
Nadal," Vazquez said.
"Day one is the key. Nadal is a tough nut, he's a motivator,
very good for his team mates. If we're 1-1 we'll have real
chances of fighting for (the trophy) to the end," Vazquez said.
The three finals Argentina have played and lost included the
only one at home, in 2008, when an injury to Del Potro and
internal squabbles undermined their chances when they were
favourites against a Spanish team without Nadal.
