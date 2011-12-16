BUENOS AIRES Dec 16 Former world number 10 Martin Jaite was named on Friday as Argentina's Davis Cup captain for the next two years.

Jaite, who played in the Davis Cup for Argentina and won 12 singles titles on the ATP circuit, replaces Modesto Vazquez, whose team lost the country's fourth final against Spain in Seville earlier this month.

"This is a dream I've had since I stopped playing tennis. I'm happy and feel very honoured by this appointment," the 47-year-old Jaite, who reached his highest ranking at number 10 in July 1990, was quoted as saying in a statement by the Argentine Tennis Association (AAT).

Former tour player Mariano Zabaleta will be Jaite's assistant while Vazquez was confirmed in the other role as head of the AAT's development department he has held since 2008.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by John Mehaffey; to query or comment on this story email portsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please click on the newslink:

for more tennis news (Editing by John Mehaffey)