* Hewitt replaces ailing Kyrgios

* Groth to play singles and doubles

MELBOURNE, March 3 Six weeks after bringing an end to his playing career, Lleyton Hewitt returned to Australia's Davis Cup team on Thursday ahead of their opener against the United States, though it is unlikely the two-time grand slam champion will take the court this week.

Organisers confirmed the 35-year-old former world number one and team captain had been drafted in to replace Nick Kyrgios, who is struggling with a flu-like illness.

However, Hewitt is like to play the role of reserve after Sam Groth and Bernard Tomic were named to play both the opening singles on Friday and the reverse singles on Sunday against John Isner and Jack Sock.

Groth and John Peers will play the Bryan brothers in Saturday's doubles according to the draw released on Thursday at Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne.

Hewitt called time on his career at the Australian Open in January but remained fit and had been busy on the practice court, the team's coach Jason Stoltenberg told local media this week.

Nominations for the doubles and reverse singles can still be changed, so Hewitt, who was a member of Australia's victorious teams in 1999 and 2003, could yet play a part.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)