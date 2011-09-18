SYDNEY, Sept 18 Australia and Switzerland will
have to wait until Monday to complete their battle for promotion
to the Davis Cup world group after the deciding rubber between
Lleyton Hewitt and Stanislas Wawrinka was suspended due to poor
light on Sunday.
The Swiss was leading Hewitt 4-6 6-4 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 5-3 in
the deciding set when the umpire suspended play with the
Australian to serve.
Wawrinka, who went down to Bernard Tomic in the opening
rubber and often struggles on grass, showed good spirit to fight
back against the experienced Hewitt after losing the first and
third sets.
Earlier, world number three Roger Federer levelled the tie
at 2-2 with a 6-2 7-5 3-6 6-3 win over teenager Tomic.
