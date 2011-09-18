SYDNEY, Sept 18 Australia and Switzerland will have to wait until Monday to complete their battle for promotion to the Davis Cup world group after the deciding rubber between Lleyton Hewitt and Stanislas Wawrinka was suspended due to poor light on Sunday.

The Swiss was leading Hewitt 4-6 6-4 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 5-3 in the deciding set when the umpire suspended play with the Australian to serve.

Wawrinka, who went down to Bernard Tomic in the opening rubber and often struggles on grass, showed good spirit to fight back against the experienced Hewitt after losing the first and third sets.

Earlier, world number three Roger Federer levelled the tie at 2-2 with a 6-2 7-5 3-6 6-3 win over teenager Tomic. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)