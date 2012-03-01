MELBOURNE, March 1 Former Davis Cup power
Australia will continue their bid to climb back into the World
Group against South Korea on the hard court of Brisbane's Pat
Rafter Arena from April 6-8, Tennis Australia said on Thursday.
Australia, led by ageing two-grand slam champion Lleyton
Hewitt and teenage wunderkind Bernard Tomic, whitewashed China
5-0 in their regional tie in Geelong last month.
"The weather and the court are ideal for the boys and the
conditions will definitely boost our chances of winning,"
Australia team captain and two-time U.S. Open champion Pat
Rafter said in a statement on Thursday.
Victory over South Korea in the Asia/Oceania Group One tie
would put 28-times champions Australia into a playoff to get
back into the World Group.
A fixture in the Davis Cup elite until the middle of last
decade, Australia lost their fourth successive World Group
playoff last year when hosting Roger Federer and Switzerland in
Sydney.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; )
