BRUSSELS, Sept 18 Belgium's David Goffin beat Argentina's Federico Delbonis 7-5 7-6(3) 6-3 to give his side the perfect start to their Davis Cup semi-final on Friday.

Looking to reach the final for only the second time, and the first time since 1904, Belgium's hopes will hinge on world number 15 Goffin picking up two singles wins and he delivered the first with a commanding performance.

Delbonis proved a tricky opponent though and broke back in the opening set after falling behind, only to falter at 5-5.

Goffin also gained breaks in the second set but was pegged back and needed a tiebreaker to really take control before gliding through the third set.

"It was a tough one but the atmosphere is always amazing here in Brussels," Goffin, who enjoyed noisy support, said.

"Always when I was break up he was playing so good and was really aggressive so it was always tough to finish the sets but in the end I'm really happy with the way I won today.

"The pressure is on their [Argentina's] shoulders now."

Argentina's top player Leonardo Mayer will face Steve Darcis in the second singles rubber.

Argentina are playing their 10th semi-final in 14 years, although they have won only four of those ties and then lost each time in the final.

Belgium have the incentive of a home final against either Britain or Australia should they win. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Martyn Herman)