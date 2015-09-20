UPDATE 1-Tennis-Peerless Federer rolls on with win over del Potro
March 28 Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.
BRUSSELS, Sept 20 Belgium's hopes of reaching their first Davis Cup final in over a century remained alive when world number 15 David Goffin comfortably beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the fourth rubber to take their semi-final into a decisive final singles.
Goffin won 6-3 6-2 6-1 in just over an hour and a half.
The final rubber will see Belgium's Steve Darcis face off Argentina's Federico Delbonis with the winning nation facing Britain in the final after Andy Murray secured an unbeatable 3-1 lead over Australia earlier on Sunday. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti)
March 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 4 matches on Monday 11-Venus Williams (U.S.) beat 7-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-3 7-6(4) 26-Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 7-5 6-4 1-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-2 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat 6-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) 7-6(1) 0-0 (Muguruza retired)