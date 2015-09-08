LONDON, Sept 8 Andy Murray has the perfect chance to shake-off the hangover of his fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open when he leads Britain in their Davis Cup semi-final against Australia next week.

The 28-year-old Scot, will join Kyle Edmund, James Ward, brother Jamie and Dominic Inglot as Britain play a semi-final in the team event for the first time since 1981.

While Murray will play both singles, the other singles slot will be between Ward, who beat American John Isner in a five-set epic in Glasgow in round one in February, and Edmund who recently broke into the top 100 (now 103).

"Once again the team will be spearheaded by Andy Murray who has shown incredible dedication and passion to the team in recent ties," captain Leon Smith said.

"We carry great momentum going into the tie. However, we know the test ahead of us and the Australian team have some incredible talent that is worthy of a Davis Cup semi-final."

Jamie Murray and Inglot, who have both reached the U.S. Open men's doubles quarter-finals, albeit with different partners, are expected to play the doubles rubber.

The winners of the tie will face either Belgium or Argentina in the final from Nov. 27-29. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)