LONDON, Sept 18 Britain moved a step closer to their first Davis Cup final for 35 years with Andy Murray crushing Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the opening rubber of the semi-final in Glasgow on Friday.

World number three Murray, refreshed after an earlier than expected loss at the U.S. Open, pulled all the strings to outclass the teenager 6-3 6-0 6-3 in front of a raucous crowd.

Kokkinakis, Australia's fourth-ranked singles player but handed the task of trying to help his country reach the final for the first time in 12 years after fellow youngster Nick Kyrgios was left out, was never in the match.

Murray, who has been Britain's talisman during their impressive run to the semis, broke serve in the sixth game and went on to produce a masterclass on the blue indoor court.

The second set flashed by in little over 20 minutes and Murray maintained the pressure until the end to take his Davis Cup singles record to 24-2.

Britain's surprise pick Dan Evans, ranked 300th in the world, takes on Australia's number one Bernard Tomic in the day's second singles. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)