LONDON, Sept 20 Britain reached the Davis Cup final for the first time in 37 years on Sunday as Andy Murray outclassed Australia's Bernard Tomic in straight sets to give his side an unbeatable 3-1 lead.

World number three Murray had teamed up with brother Jamie to win a thrilling five-set doubles rubber against Lleyton Hewitt and Sam Groth on Saturday to leave the hosts needing to win just one of Sunday's reverse singles.

The 28-year-old, who became the first Briton to win the Wimbledon men's singles in 77 years in 2013, duly delivered his third point of the match, beating an increasingly dispirited Tomic 7-5 6-2 6-2 to wild cheers from a partisan crowd in Glasgow.

Murray's only moment of alarm came in the first set when Tomic briefly raised his level, breaking back from 2-5 down to level the set at 5-5 but the Australian ranked 23 in the world slipped 0-40 down at 5-6 and despite saving two set points was bamboozled by a Murray drop shot.

After that the outcome became a formality as Murray dominated, setting up a final against either Belgium or Argentina.

That semi-final was locked at 2-2 in Brussels with the final singles rubber still to be played. (Reporting by Martyn Herman in London; editing by Clare Fallon)