LONDON Nov 17 Britain's team for the country's first Davis Cup final for 37 years was named on Tuesday with Kyle Edmund and James Ward vying for the second singles berth behind Andy Murray.

Captain Leon Smith also named Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot for the match against Belgium which begins in Ghent on Nov. 27.

Dan Evans, who played in the semi-final against Australia, was not selected.

Britain have not won the Davis Cup since 1936 and last appeared in the final in 1978 when they lost to the U.S.

World number two Andy Murray, currently in action at the ATP World Tour Finals, has spearheaded his country's challenge and could play three rubbers on the claycourt in Ghent, as he did in the semi-final against Australia when he teamed up with brother Jamie to win a crucial doubles rubber.

He also won both his singles matches in that tie while against France in the quarter-finals, Murray again earned his country three points, having played singles and doubles.

The big question for Smith is whether to go with the experienced Ward or 20-year-old Edmund for the second singles spot against a Belgium side led by world number 16 David Goffin.

Edmund did his cause no harm when he moved back into the world's top 100 last week by winning his third ATP Challenger Tour title of the year on the clay in Buenos Aires.

However, Ward produced a memorable victory in the Davis Cup first round clash against the U.S. in San Diego, beating John Isner in five sets.

"It's an historic moment in British Tennis and I'm delighted to name these five players for the tie against Belgium," Smith said on the ITF website.

"The team has had some incredible results this year, and we know that off the back of defeating the three other grand slam nations we carry great momentum going into the final, however we will not underestimate the challenge in front of us."

"The Belgian team is full of top 100 talent and they will push us all the way." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)