April 5 Milos Raonic, riding his booming serve, helped Canada level their Davis Cup quarter-final with Italy on Friday.

Raonic cracked 25 aces to defeat Fabio Fognini 6-4 7-6 7-5 to square the tie at 1-1 after the opening day singles.

Italy took the lead when Andreas Seppi staged a mighty comeback to win the opening rubber against lowly-ranked Vasek Pospisal.

The Canadian, ranked 140th in the world, 118 places behind Seppi, threatened an upset when he won the first two sets.

But the more experienced Seppi wore him down to seal victory 5-7 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-3 to give the visitors the early lead. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Ian Ransom)