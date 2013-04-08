April 7 Canada clinched their place in the Davis Cup semi-finals for the first time when they grabbed an unassailable lead over Italy in Vancouver on Sunday.

Canada led 2-1 overnight and their top-ranked player Milos Raonic secured the victory for his team when he defeated Andreas Seppi 6-4 6-4 3-6 7-5 in the first reverse singles match.

Canada will now play away to Serbia in the semi-finals in mid-September after the Europeans beat the United States earlier on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Raonic has emerged as Canada's trump card, winning both his singles matches against Italy.

He remains unbeaten in Davis Cup this year having also won both his matches in Canada's surprise win over Spain in February. (Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Ian Ransom)