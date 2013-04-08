Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
April 7 Canada clinched their place in the Davis Cup semi-finals for the first time when they grabbed an unassailable lead over Italy in Vancouver on Sunday.
Canada led 2-1 overnight and their top-ranked player Milos Raonic secured the victory for his team when he defeated Andreas Seppi 6-4 6-4 3-6 7-5 in the first reverse singles match.
Canada will now play away to Serbia in the semi-finals in mid-September after the Europeans beat the United States earlier on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Raonic has emerged as Canada's trump card, winning both his singles matches against Italy.
He remains unbeaten in Davis Cup this year having also won both his matches in Canada's surprise win over Spain in February. (Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Ian Ransom)
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5