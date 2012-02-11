Feb 11 Davis Cup first round latest scores
between the Czech Republic and Italy in Ostrava on Saturday
Czech Republic have an unassailable 3-0 lead over Italy
Tomas Berdych/Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Daniele
Bracciali/Potito Starace (Italy) 6-3 6-4 6-2
Played on Friday
Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Simone Bolelli (Italy) 6-3
4-6 7-5 6-2
Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 4-6
6-4 6-3 3-6 6-3
