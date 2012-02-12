Feb 12 Davis Cup first round result between the Czech Republic and Italy in Ostrava on Sunday

Czech Republic beat Italy 4-1 Simone Bolelli (Italy) beat Frantisek Cermak (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-4 Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Played on Saturday Tomas Berdych/Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Daniele Bracciali/Potito Starace (Italy) 6-3 6-4 6-2

Played on Friday

Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Simone Bolelli (Italy) 6-3 4-6 7-5 6-2 Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 4-6 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-3

