UPDATE 1-Tennis-Sock knocks out Nishikori to meet Federer in semis
* Federer advances in walkover against ill Kyrgios (Adds quotes, details)
LILLE, France Nov 22 Switzerland's Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka will pair up for Saturday's doubles in the Davis Cup final against France, organisers said.
Switzerland captain Severin Luthi originally named Marco Chiudinelli and Michael Lammer as his doubles pair but had until one hour before the start of the match, which is scheduled for 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, to change his mind.
Richard Gasquet will team up with Julien Benneteau for France.
Federer and Wawrinka, who won the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, have lost the last four Davis Cup doubles matches they played together.
France and Switzerland are currently tied at 1-1 after Wawrinka beat Tsonga 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-2 and Gael Monfils upset Federer 6-1 6-4 6-3 on Friday.
Federer has been suffering from back problems, withdrawing from last Sunday's ATP World Tour final against Novak Djokovic before missing training early this week on the clay of the Pierre Mauroy stadium, where the Davis Cup final is being played. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
March 17 Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.
March 17 Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.