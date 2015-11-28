GHENT, Belgium Nov 28 Belgium's number one David Goffin was drafted in to play doubles with Steve Darcis in the third rubber of the Davis Cup final against Britain on Sunday.

Darcis had originally been down to play with Kimmer Coppejans against Andy and Jamie Murray but Belgian captain Johan Van Herck switched his line-up shortly before play began on Saturday at the Flanders Expo.

The tie is level at 1-1.

Goffin came back from two sets down to beat British debutant Kyle Edmund on Friday, while Andy Murray beat Ruben Bemelmans later in front of a raucous sell-out crowd.

Britain are trying to win the title for the first time since 1936 with Belgium yet to be crowned champions. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)