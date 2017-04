GHENT, Belgium Nov 26 Unheralded British tennis player Kyle Edmund will make his Davis Cup debut in the final on Friday when he faces David Goffin in the opening rubber of the team contest.

The 20-year-old, ranked just 100th in the world, will join an elite group of players -- including John McEnroe and Pete Sampras -- to make their debuts in a final.

World number two Andy Murray will face off against Ruben Bemelmans in the second rubber of the best-of-five contest, before teaming up with brother Jamie to face Steve Darcis and Kimmer Coppelmans in doubles on the Belgian clay on Saturday.

Britain is seeking a 10th Davis cup title, but have not won one since 1936. Belgium, meanwhile, are after their first win, having last reached the final in 1904. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)