Tennis-Kerber quickly takes opening match
March 11 Angelique Kerber, who will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 second-round victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
BELGRADE Nov 14 Serbia's hopes of winning a second Davis Cup title suffered a blow on Thursday after their second-ranked singles player Janko Tipsarevic pulled out of the final against holders Czech Republic with a heel injury.
World number two Novak Djokovic takes on Radek Stepanek in Friday's opening singles rubber after which Tipsarevic's replacement Dusan Lajovic clashes with world number seven Tomas Berdych in Belgrade's Kombank Arena.
Djokovic takes on Berdych and Lajovic meets Stepanek in Sunday's reverse singles.
It will be the third meeting between the two nations in the last four seasons, with Serbia winning the 2010 semi-final 3-2 at the same venue en route their maiden title while the Czech Republic were 4-1 winners in the 2012 quarter-final. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
March 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Friday Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 5-7 6-4 6-2 Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Gastao Elias (Portugal) 6-1 6-3 Taylor Fritz (U.S.) beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-3 6-2 Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-6(5) 6-7(1) 6-3 Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-4 2-6 6-1 Mi
* Muguruza outlasts Flipkens (Recasts with Pliskova victory)