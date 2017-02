LONDON, Sept 21 Davis Cup finalists Spain and Argentina have been handed contrasting ties in the draw for the 2012 World Group, first round which was made in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Spain, who will be chasing their third title in four years against the south Americans in December, will host Kazakhstan but Argentina have been handed a tough assignment away to Germany. The pick of the first round ties sees Switzerland at home to 32-times champions the United States.

2010 winners Serbia, beaten by Argentina in the semis in Belgrade at the weekend, are at home to Sweden while France, who lost out to Spain, travel to Canada.

Japan, back in the World Group for the first time since 1985, have been rewarded with a home draw against Croatia.

First round ties will be played on Feb 10-12.

Full draw:

Spain v Kazakhstan

Austria v Russia

Canada v France

Switzerland v U.S.

Czech Rep v Italy

Serbia v Sweden

Japan v Croatia

Germany v Argentina (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)