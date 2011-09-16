SYDNEY, Sept 16 Roger Federer toughed out a 5-7 7-6(5) 6-2 6-3 victory over Australia's Lleyton Hewitt to level Switzerland's Davis Cup World playoff tie at 1-1 on Friday.

Federer's had almost "won" team mate Stanislas Wawrinka's earlier rubber with hard-hitting Aussie teenager Bernard Tomic, who confessed to being a bag of nerves under his idol's stare.

Tomic quickly regained his composure in a 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-3 victory which gave the hosts a 1-0 lead before Federer took care of Hewitt to restore parity.

"It's been a long trip for sure," said Federer, playing in Australia after squandering match points in the U.S. Open semi-finals against Novak Djokovic at the weekend.

"This was a different type of challenge playing Australia which has such a great Davis Cup tradition," added the 16-times grand slam champion, who arrived in Sydney on Wednesday.

"It's nice to see Lleyton, who's the same age, still playing as well."

Tomic told reporters: "In the first set I was (nervous)... Having Roger watch you is difficult. It's a bit difficult when you look up to your idol ... but it's a good thing I got the team off to a good start."

Hewitt will team up with Chris Guccione for Saturday's key doubles against Federer and Wawrinka. The winners of the tie will move into the World Cup next year.

