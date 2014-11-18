LILLE, France Nov 8 Swiss Roger Federer's participation in the Davis Cup final against France was still hanging in the balance on Tuesday as the 17-times grand slam champion said he could not train because of back problems.

Federer, however, was hopeful he could be ready for Friday's first singles.

"My back is better than it was Sunday, but not good enough for practice yet. But I'm hopeful," the world number two told a news conference in Lille, where the final will be played on clay from Friday-Sunday.

Federer withdrew from the ATP World Tour final he was scheduled to play on Sunday, against world number one Novak Djokovic, citing back problems.

He leads the Swiss Davis Cup challenge with world number four Stan Wawrinka while France rely on a cluster of five top 30 players to win the competition for the first time since 2001.

Switzerland have never won the Davis Cup. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine)