LONDON, Sept 6 PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gilles Simon will lead France's bid to beat Spain in this month's Davis Cup semi-final, the French federation (FFT) said on Tuesday.

Gael Monfils, seventh in the ATP standings, and Richard Gasquet (13th) were the other two players captain Guy Forget picked for the Sept. 16-18 contest in Cordoba, Spain.

Michael Llodra and Julien Benneteau were selected as substitutes.

World number 11 Tsonga reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Monday by beating American Mardy Fish and world number 12 Simon will be out to emulate his compatriot when he faces John Isner later on Tuesday.

