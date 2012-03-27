PARIS, March 27 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will spearhead France's challenge against the United States in their Davis Cup quarter-final at home next month, team captain Guy Forget announced on Tuesday.

World number six Tsonga was named alongside Julien Benneteau, Gael Monfils and Michael Llodra as Forget stuck with the team that beat Canada in the previous round, meaning that world number 16 Richard Gasquet again left out.

The tie will be played on clay at the Monte Carlo Country Club from April 6-8 before the Monte Carlo Masters. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)