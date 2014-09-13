PARIS, Sept 13 France reached the Davis Cup final on Saturday after Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga gave the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead over holders Czech Republic by beating Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-1 in the doubles.

Les Bleus, playing on the Roland Garros clay, will face either Switzerland at home or Italy away in the final.

Gasquet gave them the first point on Friday by crushing Berdych before Tsonga doubled the tally with an easy victory over Lukas Rosol.

Switzerland lead 2-1 in Geneva. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)