Tennis-Indian Wells men's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 27-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-1 3-6 7-6(4)
PARIS, Sept 13 France reached the Davis Cup final on Saturday after Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga gave the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead over holders Czech Republic by beating Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-1 in the doubles.
Les Bleus, playing on the Roland Garros clay, will face either Switzerland at home or Italy away in the final.
Gasquet gave them the first point on Friday by crushing Berdych before Tsonga doubled the tally with an easy victory over Lukas Rosol.
Switzerland lead 2-1 in Geneva. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.