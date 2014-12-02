PARIS Dec 2 Arnaud Clement's contract as France Davis Cup captain has been extended by two years, the French federation (FFT) said on Tuesday, setting the record straight after Yannick Noah hinted he would be interested in the job.

"As usual, the players have been consulted beforehand," the FFT said in a statement that also confirmed Amelie Mauresmo as Fed Cup captain for the next two years.

Noah, the last Frenchman to win a grand slam singles title at the 1983 French Open, said on Sunday he would like to lead France in the Davis Cup if all the players backed him.

Clement, who led France to the final which they lost 3-1 to Switzerland last month, said he was 'shocked' by Noah's approach.

France play Germany in the first round of the 2015 Davis Cup from March 6-8. (Reporting by Julien Pretot)