PARIS, Sept 21 Yannick Noah, the last Frenchman to win a grand slam title, was named as his country's new Davis Cup captain on Monday by the French tennis federation (FFT).

Noah, who won the French Open in 1983, is taking over from Arnaud Clement.

France, champions nine times, were beaten by Britain in the World Group quarter-finals this year.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)