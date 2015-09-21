UDPATE 1-Venus all smiles after straight sets win
March 27 Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.
PARIS, Sept 21 Yannick Noah, the last Frenchman to win a grand slam title, was named as his country's new Davis Cup captain on Monday by the French tennis federation (FFT).
Noah, who won the French Open in 1983, is taking over from Arnaud Clement.
France, champions nine times, were beaten by Britain in the World Group quarter-finals this year.
March 28 Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.