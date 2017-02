PARIS, April 2 World number 14 Gael Monfils has pulled out of France's Davis Cup quarter-final against United States this week due to a stomach injury.

Captain Guy Forget has not yet named a replacement, the French tennis federation said in a statement on Monday.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra are the other players already in the side for the tie starting on Friday on the claycourts at the Monte Carlo Country Club. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)